It will be a bit quicker in an 1/8 or 1/4 mile...and it will feel quicker in seat of the pants. 4.10 a little steep for an unmodded motor, but something to consider for an automatic...if a stick, consider a 3.73. There is a 3.90 available as well. ((Do the math to see what gear ratio you are going to end up with if you have taller or shorter tires in the rear than stock)). Changing the rear gear is a good bang for your buck.