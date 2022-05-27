"GEM" & Key fob swap question

Hi all, getting around to restoring the 2002 Mustang that was stolen. We had a backup key fob (no key) hidden in the trunk. The people that stole the car went through the car meticulously because that fob is no longer there.

I found a 2000 Mustang that is being parted out close by. They have 2 original key fobs for their vehicle.

My question is can I swap my 2002 "GEM" with the 2000 "GEM" and use their 2 key fobs. The fact that someone out there has a key fob to the vehicle bugs me, I've already changed the key cylinder.

I've looked at the GEM wiring diagrams but have inconclusive results.
 

