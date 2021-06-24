German Autobahn and 5/6 Speed transmissions

I like to cruise on the Autobahn at between 140 and 150 KmH (86-93 MPH). Even with the 2:81 rear axle in my FB the motor is turning higher RPMs than I would like. I thinkk the best option would be to put in a 6 speed. Just our of curiousity I checked the specs on my 2006 Z4 M as a reference. It has a ZF Type H 6-speed manual gearbox featuring the following ratios: 4.35 (1), 2.50 (2), 1.66 (3), 1.23 (4), 1.00 (5), 0.85 (6). This is mated to a 3.62:1 differential. As you can see from the attached photo that car can run 260 Kmh (150 MPH) with a little less than 6k RPM. Can anyone recommend a transmission for my FB?
 

