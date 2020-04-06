Hey guys,



Sorry If I’m a little vague on some things here I will provide as much info as I can that are necessary to not make this too long. I have a 93 gt and it has most bolt ons available I don’t think the details matter too much right now. I am mostly looking for advice on the best course of action to get the car running.



Please note this car is in storage and I do not have easy access to work on the car regularly, it has to be a very focused trip with limited time to work on it.



-The car has been sitting for about 4 years, with about a qtr tank of gas in it.



-the car does not start and I’m 95% sure it’s fuel delivery related



-my goal is to just get it running



Here are my questions:



-Should I get the gas out? Considering the price of a new fuel tank is only $100, would it be worth it to just stick a new tank in there with fresh gas?



-or can I get by with just siphoning the gas out and put new gas in it, should I clean the tank? Gas disposal is not easy for me.



-Should I just change the fuel pump if I have the tank down?