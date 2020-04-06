Senor_pengwin
New Member
-
- Apr 6, 2020
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
-
- 31
Hey guys,
Sorry If I’m a little vague on some things here I will provide as much info as I can that are necessary to not make this too long. I have a 93 gt and it has most bolt ons available I don’t think the details matter too much right now. I am mostly looking for advice on the best course of action to get the car running.
Please note this car is in storage and I do not have easy access to work on the car regularly, it has to be a very focused trip with limited time to work on it.
-The car has been sitting for about 4 years, with about a qtr tank of gas in it.
-the car does not start and I’m 95% sure it’s fuel delivery related
-my goal is to just get it running
Here are my questions:
-Should I get the gas out? Considering the price of a new fuel tank is only $100, would it be worth it to just stick a new tank in there with fresh gas?
-or can I get by with just siphoning the gas out and put new gas in it, should I clean the tank? Gas disposal is not easy for me.
-Should I just change the fuel pump if I have the tank down?
Sorry If I’m a little vague on some things here I will provide as much info as I can that are necessary to not make this too long. I have a 93 gt and it has most bolt ons available I don’t think the details matter too much right now. I am mostly looking for advice on the best course of action to get the car running.
Please note this car is in storage and I do not have easy access to work on the car regularly, it has to be a very focused trip with limited time to work on it.
-The car has been sitting for about 4 years, with about a qtr tank of gas in it.
-the car does not start and I’m 95% sure it’s fuel delivery related
-my goal is to just get it running
Here are my questions:
-Should I get the gas out? Considering the price of a new fuel tank is only $100, would it be worth it to just stick a new tank in there with fresh gas?
-or can I get by with just siphoning the gas out and put new gas in it, should I clean the tank? Gas disposal is not easy for me.
-Should I just change the fuel pump if I have the tank down?