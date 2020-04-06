Fuel Get me running after sitting 4 years

Senor_pengwin

Hey guys,

Sorry If I’m a little vague on some things here I will provide as much info as I can that are necessary to not make this too long. I have a 93 gt and it has most bolt ons available I don’t think the details matter too much right now. I am mostly looking for advice on the best course of action to get the car running.

Please note this car is in storage and I do not have easy access to work on the car regularly, it has to be a very focused trip with limited time to work on it.

-The car has been sitting for about 4 years, with about a qtr tank of gas in it.

-the car does not start and I’m 95% sure it’s fuel delivery related

-my goal is to just get it running

Here are my questions:

-Should I get the gas out? Considering the price of a new fuel tank is only $100, would it be worth it to just stick a new tank in there with fresh gas?

-or can I get by with just siphoning the gas out and put new gas in it, should I clean the tank? Gas disposal is not easy for me.

-Should I just change the fuel pump if I have the tank down?
 

General karthief

General karthief

I would drop the tank, you can then inspect it and decide if it needs replacement, new fuel pump and filter. Blow out the fuel lines. That should keep you busy for a minute.
 
Top Bottom