Getting mini tubs and some other work done...have a few questions...

So dropped the car off for some mini tubs and other suspension work yesterday...how much are you guys paying labor wise to have this done? All the custom/metal shops by me are time and material so trying to get an idea of what ill be looking at. Also planning to keep the factory fuel tank/straps as my car is street and show only and it makes it alot easier to upgrade to the fuel system i want this way and it looks more factory which is ultimately my goal.

Want to run a 325-345 rear tire...

I have a MM HD torque arm and a PH bar...the mm PH bar wont work because it is right where the coilovers need to go but i could have a custom PH bar fabbed up...would that be better for my application or just a good set of lowers and uppers?

Also what coilovers are you guys using...ive been looking at using the ridetech but heard QA1 is good as well.

And anything else i should have done or you wish you had done when you did the tubs?

The shop does this stuff all the time but ive built the whole car myself up to this point so i want to be informed as well to make sure i get what i want...thanks
 
  Sponsors(?)


I can't help much with pricing as my mini tub install was rolled in with a ton of other work, but I can say it is easier (and cheaper) to do a cage at the same time as opposed to later, if it is your goal. It really isn't that hard to keep the stock style tank and straps with the mini tubs, you just cut out the front of the spare tire well for the shock cross member for the shock mount, instead of cutting out the whole thing. This is what I'm having done to keep my BBRC tank. Mine will have a TRZ ARB and shock mount with Viking coil-overs.

Stang trunk.JPG


As far as keeping the panhard bar with the mini tubs goes, I have seen a couple of projects that Griggs has done that kept their torque arm and panhard bar with 335s. I'm not sure if the narrow panhard bar is a custom or shelf part, though. The project pics may still be on Griggs' site.
 
Looks nice...what size tire you running? And is it a street or track/strip car? any finished pics or still in progress?
 
Thanks, I appreciate it! It’s a street/strip car and still a work in progress. For now I just have 275/60 MT Pros on 15x10s. There’s room for a 12” wide wheel, but I just like how it drops down on the 10s for now.
23AC4342-E308-4E38-978F-0795E4B5258C.jpeg
 
I cannot imagine how you’ll keep a factory fuel tank in place with a 12” wide wheel running 345 rubber. Even if you could ( and I’m standing by my statement that you won’t) where would a tailpipe pass by when it’s all said and done?
I use single adjustable QA1 aluminum coil overs with a 125# spring iirc. My car is typically lighter than a hatchback car, ( closer to a notch actually) But I have a lot more overhang than a mustang.
 
The average cost is about $1000 to $1500, hatch being $1000 and coupe being upwards to $1500 if you won’t it done right.
 
I run dumps so not concerned with tailpipes...so a 345 will hit the stock tank?
 
The stock tank sits inside the frame rails. A mini tub only notches them so... technically... it shouldn't affect the tank location.

The biggest tire I've seen on a mini tubbed street car are 335s. 345s may fit though I've never owned a tubbed car. Worked on a bunch though.
 
My thoughts as well on the tank...but the one guy said he doesnt see how it would work...this will be my first tubbed car so i guess we will see...
 
although mines an sn Its minitubed, narrowed and has a 345/25.20. you wont have a problem fitting it . tails will be a pita.
your ph bar might work as I also run a griggs watts link out back although I have a cell no tank its tight but fits. 69clarks pace car is mini tubed and also has a 345 out back. As for price cant help ya did the work myself.
 
My car sits on a lift in the garage, so I went and took a look (I don't have tubs).
It would appear there is at least a few inches to spare for tank clearance.
My guess would be 4 or 5 at a glance.
 
My 11" wide wheels just came in today. I only have 315 rubber, but my car is mini tubbed. Although my tank is different than a mustang, my frame rails are the same..ill take some pics Monday after I get them mounted.
 
killer5.0 said:
I have a MM HD torque arm and a PH bar...the mm PH bar wont work because it is right where the coilovers need to go but i could have a custom PH bar fabbed up...would that be better for my application or just a good set of lowers and uppers?
Not my car, but why won't the MM PHB work with coilovers?

001%202_zpszphhwvw4.jpg
 
If your concern is with the inward mount coilovers i can tell ya its gonna be really tight and you may need to make some adjustments with your shock mount. My advice is measure measure and measire again.
 

killer5.0 said:
So dropped the car off for some mini tubs and other suspension work yesterday...how much are you guys paying labor wise to have this done? All the custom/metal shops by me are time and material so trying to get an idea of what ill be looking at. Also planning to keep the factory fuel tank/straps as my car is street and show only and it makes it alot easier to upgrade to the fuel system i want this way and it looks more factory which is ultimately my goal.

Want to run a 325-345 rear tire...

I have a MM HD torque arm and a PH bar...the mm PH bar wont work because it is right where the coilovers need to go but i could have a custom PH bar fabbed up...would that be better for my application or just a good set of lowers and uppers?

Also what coilovers are you guys using...ive been looking at using the ridetech but heard QA1 is good as well.

And anything else i should have done or you wish you had done when you did the tubs?

The shop does this stuff all the time but ive built the whole car myself up to this point so i want to be informed as well to make sure i get what i want...thanks
Hey I’m considering doing the same kind of set up on my car and was wondering if you had made any progress
 
