Getting mini tubs and some other work done...have a few questions...

So dropped the car off for some mini tubs and other suspension work yesterday...how much are you guys paying labor wise to have this done? All the custom/metal shops by me are time and material so trying to get an idea of what ill be looking at. Also planning to keep the factory fuel tank/straps as my car is street and show only and it makes it alot easier to upgrade to the fuel system i want this way and it looks more factory which is ultimately my goal.



Want to run a 325-345 rear tire...



I have a MM HD torque arm and a PH bar...the mm PH bar wont work because it is right where the coilovers need to go but i could have a custom PH bar fabbed up...would that be better for my application or just a good set of lowers and uppers?



Also what coilovers are you guys using...ive been looking at using the ridetech but heard QA1 is good as well.



And anything else i should have done or you wish you had done when you did the tubs?



The shop does this stuff all the time but ive built the whole car myself up to this point so i want to be informed as well to make sure i get what i want...thanks