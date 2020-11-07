Ghettorigged brake questions

Ok so I have a 1986 SVO Mustang that I threw 95 spindles/control arms at along with 99 cobra brakes and a 93 Cobra master cylinder, thinking that would fix some soft pedal problems I had. Proportioning valve and one of the rear calipers are for certain now having issues not leaking, and I would imagine I have at least one shot line to worry about. Would it be feasible for me to just convert most of the car’s brake system to the 94-95 mustang hard lines/proportioning valve without really needing to use adaptors (other than fittings to the braided stainless brake lines)? Or would I need to be looking into swapping to the hard lines/proporting valve from another fox body? Junkyards here have a lot more 94-95 stangs than fox bodies, hence why I’m asking