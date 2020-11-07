Ghettorigged brake questions

C

ClayBelt

Member
Feb 21, 2020
48
4
18
21
Leon County, FL
Ok so I have a 1986 SVO Mustang that I threw 95 spindles/control arms at along with 99 cobra brakes and a 93 Cobra master cylinder, thinking that would fix some soft pedal problems I had. Proportioning valve and one of the rear calipers are for certain now having issues not leaking, and I would imagine I have at least one shot line to worry about. Would it be feasible for me to just convert most of the car’s brake system to the 94-95 mustang hard lines/proportioning valve without really needing to use adaptors (other than fittings to the braided stainless brake lines)? Or would I need to be looking into swapping to the hard lines/proporting valve from another fox body? Junkyards here have a lot more 94-95 stangs than fox bodies, hence why I’m asking
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Brakes
Replies
0
Views
111
1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk-
My Mach1
M
C
Which master cylinder?
Replies
6
Views
487
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
ClayBelt
C
Willybill32
Question about '86 master cylinder and booster swap
Replies
23
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Willybill32
Willybill32
sab24711
Brakes soft then hard brakes
Replies
1
Views
262
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
Mustang5L5
Brakes 3-2 port brake conversion using SN95 fitting
Replies
2
Views
471
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Shakerhood
Shakerhood
Top Bottom