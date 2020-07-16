Gidday from New Zealand - new '96 SN95 owner

Hi,

I'm new to this forum. I've got a 1996 GT 4.6 in stock export spec so it has the flared wheel arches, amber turn signals, earlier style hozizontal rear lights etc. I'm really enjoying the Mustang, especially as we have right hand drive in NZ, so LHD certainly stands out on the road. I'm excited to learn lots of useful info from this site...

IMG_1124.jpg
 

