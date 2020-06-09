Drivetrain Going from T5 to 1996 truck 4r70w 1989 GT

I want to keep this as simple as I can using mostly stock, on hand parts....1st., I had to clearance the shift tunnel directly near the T5's former location as the AT selector on a AT car already has this area clearances (Air muffler cutter w/ blunt end tool worked fine). I'm going to try to use the stock 1989 GT AT gear selector, if at all possible.....I'd like to NOT use a cable shift as was stock on the truck 4r70w. Just pondering here, I found several kits, cable and non cable. some are the hiem joint style. At worst, I'd have to adapt the stock 1989 shifter bottom arm to the hiem style by removing the stock ball end and drill a 1/4' hole for the bolt thru hiem end, then to a threaded rod with a similar end at the transmission's gear selector ... the cost is minimal compared to the after market kits.....Anyone done something similar???? Comments please
 

