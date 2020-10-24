Going in on Nov 4th for dyno tune on the '93 turbo Reef...

I will be taking the '93 LX in to HPP Racing on the 4th for a dyne tune. Its a 331R block, 78/75 turbo running Holley EFI. This will be my 1st experience taking a car for a dyno tune. What type of things should I ask, or should I expect? The set up right now is running off a 14lb spring and 15 degree's of timing(conservative setup I have been told). Is also tuned for e85(so much fun finding stations around here with it). 610rwhp is what it dyno'd at with previous owner. For a part time street car( looks like will be driven to gym and some meets now and then) would I be ok having them squeeze a little more outta it?