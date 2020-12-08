Goldbox misfire issue at low load

Well winters hear and I’m trying to knock some issues of the to do list on my 1986 GT. It’s the original bottom end with twisted wedge heads and a 93 cobra intake stock ho cam. I have damn near replaced every sensor, vacuum line, full valve grind gasket set with less than 1000 miles sense head swap. Now to preface, this car has had this misfire for years. Earlier this year i found my a9l ecu burned out causing a nasty rough running condition and lean conditions. I replaced it with ms3 gold box and tuned it pretty well via speed density for street use and it started to idle properly for once other than these little pops that seem to be getting worse. intermittently mainly at idle and they happen very little through like 1500 rpms. It pulls great under wot and feels great under load cruising no misses. All new wires plugs and cap and rotor. Coil is still original I tested the spark with a spark spark plug opened the gap way up and spark seemed ok. Not crazy intense like an msd coil but seems ok. Or the old 19lb injectors not doing to well? Vacuum tests great all the vacuum lines are brand new no leaks anywhere. Fuel pressure is good. It also runs very rich. Afr 12 to 12.8 at idle. I tried to lean it out in fuel tables and the pops got significantly worse and throttle response was awful in lower rpms? Like leaning it out made the misfire worse or more noticeable. So I left it rich and seems to run well aside from carbon in everything building up. Compression is around 165 to 170psi all around although it has been burning some oil little blue smoke here or there. I’m stumped. it’s not like it’s stalling or undrivable at all just want it to idle smoothly for once and
figure this Out. I’m thinking Got to be weak spark or failing injectors? Any ideas on something I missed or looking over?
 

Had an 87 lx years back,had a funny idle issue I could not get rid of. Bit the bullet and ordered new injectors. BAM, problem fixed. However,you say you replaced sensors. Did you test them before install? I put a new ect sensor in my car,and it ran rich and reeked of gasoline at idle. I tested it and it was dead,new piece of :poo: right out the box. Ordered another,tested it and it was good to go,problem solved.
 
Yeah chasing misfires can be a nightmare im learning. But yeah all my sensors checked out ok tested with dmm and there values in tunerstudio look good too. Im really starting to think injectors too being i never replaced or had them tested now,that i think back. Plus they are from a 1989 lx 5.0 lol. Good to hear injectors fixed your problem though because I'm,really thinking of getting some new 36lb injectors for full hci combo.
 
The best way to make a problem harder to diagnose is to toss aftermarket parts on it. And then throw more stuff on it hoping to accidentally fix it. Without know basic stuff like timing, valve adjustments and the like all I can do is ask do you have a data log one of our tuning members can look at.
Also I would advise not to run the engine (you did indicate it it a new build) rich do to cylinder wash that can cause premature wear.
 
Thank you for the advice. I got to get a fesh datalog and yeah a bad habit of impulse buying parts to throw at an issue I basically get frustrated sometimes and hope for the best. It is a stock 80k mile bottom end but 500 miles or so on tw 170 heads and cobra intake, still stock cam. Runs pretty good other than this low rpm miss but yea I could really use someones help who has tuning knowledge see if I may have botched anything. Im gonna try and attach my tune file. if anyone who has good knowledge of this and can take a look see if I messed up would really appreciate that. I did the basic stuff locked timing to 20 on the dizzy. Calibrated my coolant temp sensor, tps, and adjusted values to get it idling ok but cold starts are a pain have to hold throttle because no iat. Only thing I could not get working was my idle air control so adjusted fuel and timing some to run off throttle stop only. I also use tune analyze live a lot so maybe that's not best bet right now?
 

Get over to the digital tuning forums and ask for some help, post the data log, wait, let me ask @a91what do you want to just move this thread over to the digital tuning forums?
Or is this member helpless :jester:
 
Shiiit... if I’m helpless with this ecu stuff I’ll just convert to carb and sell all my Efi/ecu stuff to someone smarter lmao seriously though it probably is better moved to tuning forums at this point lol
 
I will get it moved over to the tuning forum. You say you cannot get the idle valve to function properly so a test of the output will need to be run. A stock cam car should be very easy to tune [relatively speaking if there is not a mechanical issue]. A datalog of the problem will go a long way for me to give you advice.
 
A carb swap is not as simple as one would think.
Keep the aftermarket ecu, it can be dealt with, it is a step up from the stock ecu, it's just a learning curve.
I will say if the same problem exists after swapping in the aftermarket ecu than it's likely a wiring problem, that can be dealt with also, just have some patients
 
are you sure this is the tune you are running on? I see that it is set for a 5 cylinder engine and using a firmware that to my knowledge is not for the goldbox.
 
