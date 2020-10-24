Good fuel pressure, low voltage to the fuel pump

I'm having this issue with my buddys 95 mustang gt after I swaped the motor for one that wasn't knocking . Its throwing code 59 and has a driveablity issue where under load is lacking power and runs rough while idleing .



I replaced the fuel pump because it was humming real loud , and took multiple trys to start the engine .

It now starts on the first try when you start it warmed up . And the fuel pump is quite.

- I HAVE 35 psi at idle and jumps to 40 when you rev the motor

-I have 14 volts from the brown fuel pump wire on the inertia switch also 14 volts on the 4 wire connector pigtail on the fuel tank

- I've read some really good diagnosis of the fuel pump and bad fuel pressure but what if you have good preassure but still throwing the code







-list of things I've replaced

-fuel pump

-fuel filter

-fuel pressure reguator

- under hood fuses

(Only because I hade extras lying around )

-ccrm

-computer



And input would be appreciated

(Will actually keep u updated )