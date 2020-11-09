Good price for a 1995 GT Convertible 5.0

A friend of mine has a GT 5.0 that’s a 5.0. Engine runs great, has around 140k miles, AODE I believe. The convertible top has some issues with closing correctly. Has a new top, but she says the rear area where the hydraulics is at seems to be the problem. Her ex broke the ignition, when he replaced it he didn’t wire it right, and drains the battery. All the windows are tinted the same except drivers window which was ripped of its tint due to someone breaking in and tearing it all to hell. She says there is a small oil leak in the area of the rear main seal(no big deal on that I could fix that quick). What would you guys offer someone for a car sight unseen, and with these issues?