Good price for a 1995 GT Convertible 5.0

Lawdawg86

Lawdawg86

New Member
Sep 30, 2020
21
0
1
34
Arkansas
A friend of mine has a GT 5.0 that’s a 5.0. Engine runs great, has around 140k miles, AODE I believe. The convertible top has some issues with closing correctly. Has a new top, but she says the rear area where the hydraulics is at seems to be the problem. Her ex broke the ignition, when he replaced it he didn’t wire it right, and drains the battery. All the windows are tinted the same except drivers window which was ripped of its tint due to someone breaking in and tearing it all to hell. She says there is a small oil leak in the area of the rear main seal(no big deal on that I could fix that quick). What would you guys offer someone for a car sight unseen, and with these issues?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J_5.0_VERT
Price Check on 1990 5.0 Convertible
Replies
3
Views
268
What is it Worth?!?!?
J_5.0_VERT
J_5.0_VERT
S
'88 GT Convertible - Croatia, Europe
Replies
21
Views
911
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
snovak
S
A
Engine 1990 Fox wont rev over 3500 RPMS
Replies
12
Views
555
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
africansnowowl
Progress Thread 87' GT rescue
Replies
16
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Cheapskate207
Cheapskate207
Trickflo
  • Poll
1987 LX T-Top worth buying?
Replies
23
Views
975
What is it Worth?!?!?
Everynameiwantedwastaken
E
Top Bottom