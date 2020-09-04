Good sounding muffler suggestions

Michael sommers

Michael sommers

New Member
Mar 25, 2020
Springfield,MO
Hello everyone, I have an 02 mustang gt that has flowmaster 10s, and has had all the cats removed by previous owner. It has an h pipe and stock manifolds. The way it sits the drone is VERY bad at 1500-2200 rpms, almost unbearable with the windows up. And on top of that, I don’t really care for the tone either. Do you guys have any suggestions on affordable, good sounding mufflers that aren’t going to kill my ears on the highway? Thank you
 

Potomus Pete

Potomus Pete

Is there a trick , or does my wife just hold it
Mar 7, 2019
Sarasota Florida
Get rid of the 10s . You might as well have a strait pipe. Put 40 Dronemasters in , and then you will have a sweet drone.
 
Michael sommers

Michael sommers

New Member
Mar 25, 2020
Springfield,MO
I’ve really considered those, but I think that’s more than I want to spend on mufflers as of right now, I was thinking some thrush rattlers because they are only $30 a piece, do you know anything about these?
 
2Blue2

2Blue2

will be trying this sex one when I can find it
Mar 5, 2019
Oahu
You sound like you might be a candidate for turbos.
Magna Flow or Dynomax (turbo style)

All Flowmasters (chamber style) drone some unless you attenuate the system with resonators or such. Even then there still loud.
 
