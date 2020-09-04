Good sounding muffler suggestions

Hello everyone, I have an 02 mustang gt that has flowmaster 10s, and has had all the cats removed by previous owner. It has an h pipe and stock manifolds. The way it sits the drone is VERY bad at 1500-2200 rpms, almost unbearable with the windows up. And on top of that, I don’t really care for the tone either. Do you guys have any suggestions on affordable, good sounding mufflers that aren’t going to kill my ears on the highway? Thank you