Good tires for cheap 89 Mustang

My 89 Mustang has been sitting for 10 years and the tires are dry rotted and I have decided to get it running. The problem is since it needs so much work I would like to get new/used tires for decently cheap to offset the restoration cost. If anyone knows any good models of tires to recommend for a decent price drop it below.

Any help would be appreciated

Best Regards,
89FoxFan
 

I got tires off Amazon. Really cheap but seem like decent tires.

Cheap...... Epic Tour, Nexen, Ironman, Velozza, Sailun. All 40k mile tires

Tire Rack ships to local shops for install for an extra fee. Ships to your home also
Out of those, Nexen is the only one I'd put on my car. The others are all made by TBC, which we used to joke meant "Tires By Communists" at my last dealership since they're mostly made in Vietnam or China. They're garbage, always a pain in the ass to mount, and always need a lot of weight to balance compared to a good tire.

Nexen is the oddball of the cheap tire segment. They're South Korean, and started out selling tires primarily to fleets and used car lots under the name "Capitol Tire". They eventually rebranded their non-truck tires as Nexen, though you will still sometimes find "Capitol" branded tires for pickups, and started investing HEAVILY in their R&D and product awareness. They are now an OEM tire supplier for Hyundai, Kia, Fiat-Chrysler, Mitsubishi, Porsche, and Volkswagen, and their tires are still on the cheap side of the spectrum when shopping. I put Nexen N5000 Plus tires on my dad's Hyundai this last time around because he didn't rotate the expensive Firestone Firehawk Wide Ovals and destroyed two of them due to cupping/scalloping. Once again the idiot didn't rotate his tires, but the Nexens have cupped so slightly over the same mileage that they're still driveable.

Hell, when I sold tires, I had customers that I'd sold Nexen Roadians for their Silverados and F150s come back and want to buy another set by name because they go 50,000 miles for half the price of the other name brands and perform well.
 
74stang2togo said:
Out of those, Nexen is the only one I'd put on my car. The others are all made by TBC, which we used to joke meant "Tires By Communists" at our last dealership since they're mostly made in Vietnam or China. They're garbage, always a pain in the ass to mount, and always need a lot of weight to balance compared to a good tire.

Nexen is the oddball of the cheap tire segment. They're South Korean, and started out selling tires primarily to fleets and used car lots under the name "Capitol Tire". They eventually rebranded their non-truck tires as Nexen, though you will still sometimes find "Capitol" branded tires for pickups, and started investing HEAVILY in their R&D and product awareness. They are now an OEM tire supplier for Hyundai, Kia, Fiat-Chrysler, Mitsubishi, Porsche, and Volkswagen, and their tires are still on the cheap side of the spectrum when shopping. I put Nexen N5000 Plus tires on my dad's Hyundai this last time around because he didn't rotate the expensive Firestone Firehawk Wide Ovals and destroyed two of them due to cupping/scalloping. Once again the idiot didn't rotate his tires, but the Nexens have cupped so slightly over the same mileage that they're still driveable.
I planned to get the Nexens because one of my relatives had them and they were pretty good on their Chrysler 200. Unfortunately, they do not make them in the size i need
 
1989FoxFan said:
I planned to get the Nexens because one of my relatives had them and they were pretty good on their Chrysler 200. Unfortunately, they do not make them in the size i need
You're right.

See if you can find the Ohtsu FP0612 in the correct 225/60/15 local to you, Discount Tire in my area carries them. They're pretty low-priced, and Ohtsu makes really good tires (they and Falken are both subsidiaries of Sumitomo, which also makes good tires).
 
