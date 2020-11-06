Engine - Another Poor Idle/Running Rich Thread Hey everyone, I have a pretty much stock 92 LX 5.0. I've always had a slight surge in idle with this car. Never was terrible and would fix itself once the car ran for a minute or two. A few months ago I started having a problem where the car would run fine and the idle would be fine, but when...

Another part I have (somewhere) and need to check out is the ECT. And I might as well check out the IAT sensor. I have all the codes down to 11 with the surging idle checklist, but on cool days, it acts like the choke flap needs adjusted for a few minutes at start up. And of course, it has no carb to adjust the choke on. It will be interesting to see if these values match the sensors on the car or the new sensor.