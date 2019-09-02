Progress Thread Got Another One! Pics

Its been awhile since my Nasty Ninety Notch sold in 2016. But, I just got a '92 LX hatch on Aug 31st. Unlike the notch it isn't a project car. I'm quite over project cars. This is a virtually unmolested car. The only changes, besides the head lights, are off road H, 373 rear (which I'm switching to 327 asap), a two core radiator, an MSD coil, and FMS ignition wires. Its got a 90s-tastic red interior, which is the same color as the exterior paint -and in great condition, no leaks, and runs really well. I drove it home on a three hour trip. It looks to have been inside most of its life and only has 138k documented miles. I've never liked red interiors, but was willing to overlook due to the car's overall condition. Its hard to find non-hacked foxes for reasonable money these days.

Here are some pics of the car and some work I'm doing on the trim.
 

ah yes.. but how will you find out what's broken unless you pull it all apart?! Actually I'm glad I went through it's there were 2 completely loose bell housing bolts, 1 loose transmission bolt, top side of the tail pipes were completely rusted through (zero rust on any other part of the car), and a bunch of other little things that I fixed along the way. I'm glad I know the exact state of every nut and bolt that I touched, which was many of them, including the engine internals.
 

hotpony said:
ah yes.. but how will you find out what's broken unless you pull it all apart?! Actually I'm glad I went through it's there were 2 completely loose bell housing bolts, 1 loose transmission bolt, top side of the tail pipes were completely rusted through (zero rust on any other part of the car), and a bunch of other little things that I fixed along the way. I'm glad I know the exact state of every nut and bolt that I touched, which was many of them, including the engine internals.
Looks great! Glad to know I'm not the only guy with SO MUCH red.
 
You know, it has the two tone red/black interior. Used to cringe at it but I rather like it now.... Also, I think eventually all that will be left will be the red cars with red interiors because they aren't as desirable to some.
20190518_171701.jpg
 
hotpony said:
You know, it has the two tone red/black interior. Used to cringe at it but I rather like it now.... Also, I think eventually all that will be left will be the red cars with red interiors because they aren't as desirable to some.
20190518_171701.jpg
I see your two tone. I've got basically all red inside. My upper dash and steering wheel are red, too.
 
Let the trim games begin! Refurbing trim on the car. Great results!

Driver side door sill before. Eesh!
Driver Side Before.jpg


Taped and papered both sides...
Driver Side papered.jpg


The hatch had to get some, too...
Hatch papered.jpg


Take a look at this nasty pass side lower door sill...
Pass Side door sill 2 Before.jpg


Products used (all worked great). Plus, wash cloths and / or paper towels with the prep spray... After pics coming next!
Products.jpg
 
Driver side door sill after...
Driver Side After.jpg


Driver side mirror came out great, pass side similar...
Driver Side Mirror After.jpg


Driver side quarter, pass side similar...
Driver Side quarter After.jpg


Hatch area looks mint!
Hatch After.jpg


Remember that pass side lower door sill and how bad it was...
Pass Side door sill 2 After.jpg


One more to come...
 
That does look great but man that's a lot of tapping on those pieces that take about 2 mins to pop off. But since you did a good job, when can I drop my car off? :rlaugh:
 
vristang said:
What paint did you use?
Was there a slight texture to it?

It looks phenomenal!
Thank you! There is no slight texture. It literally looks like factory trim. I used SEM trim black #39143. That is the [only] trim black color that looks right once it dries.

Remember to sand, clear with prep spray, then apply SEM coats waiting 5 minutes between coats. I did two coats, my trim was shot, and it came out fine with only two coats.
 
Wayne Waldrep said:
That does look great but man that's a lot of tapping on those pieces that take about 2 mins to pop off. But since you did a good job, when can I drop my car off? :rlaugh:
You got that right! About an entire day of prep work. Then, 15 minutes work to sand, prep spray, then coat the trim (not counting dry time between coats). If you want to drop your car off I'll hook it up for you. It will take me about two days if you want a good job.

I didn't pop them off cause they are original and I didn't want any trouble.
 
UPDATE: Breathing Better, but Don't Do What I Did.

Look at this foolishness right here! Besides being dirty, it was sucking in hot engine air.

Before.jpg


Was going to fix the issue with a stock air box from the bone yard, but saw this SVE piece for $62.99 at LMR. The car instantly started up and idles better. However, in hind sight, I should've gotten the stock air box. The fitment on this SVE part is horrendous! Everything was a struggle and took way too long. I've used a BBK CAI on another stang before and it was a piece of cake. This one was horrible. Don't have a dumb open element and don't buy an SVE model. I guess you get what you pat for. I may end up getting the stock air box anyways.
After.jpg
 
Real nice find. I wish you would give the price. Looks like at least $8000.00. Those seats have little ,if any fading . Thats a car to keep , and hold. Once again good find. I did the same job with the same paint . Mine separated in some areas ,and I have to do it again. What did you think of that primer .
 
Potomus Pete said:
Real nice find. I wish you would give the price. Looks like at least $8000.00. Those seats have little ,if any fading . Thats a car to keep , and hold. Once again good find. I did the same job with the same paint . Mine separated in some areas ,and I have to do it again. What did you think of that primer .
Thank you! I was really not wanting a project car. That was my last one a few years ago and I didn't want that kind of hassle again.

The seats are in really good shape. They have some dirty spots on them, but I plan to refurb them with a steam cleaner. I'll do before / after when I get the cleaner. Besides that the seats are in great shape; no tears and not really much fading at all. Also, the headliner looks new. That almost never happens.

Anyway, the spray cleaner is exactly what is needed after the 800 grit sandpaper. It scuffs then cleans the trim nicely. I highly recommend it.

The car is always for sale, but I'm not taking less than $12 right now. Getting ready to take it to the rear end shop for a complete bearing R&R and 327 rear gears. It has 373 right now and seems too short legged on the highway.
 
UPDATE:

Got the 327 R&P installed, all new bearings, and carrier rebuilt. Whoever did the job before had no clue what they were doing. The clutches and plates in the carrier were stacked upside down and no oil sling installed. The whole thing was almost locked up. The tech was shocked that the spider gears weren't fused.

While in there the rear axle bearings and seals were replaced. Royal Purple lube and Ford friction modifier was installed. I like this gear ratio much better. And, to give you an idea of how things were ceasing up; the acceleration with the 327s seem identical to 373s! I know the ratio was indeed changed because of the RPMs at any given speed.

If you're in the Lexington, SC area and need this type of work I'd suggest Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care (803)265-5102. Talk to Dan (manager) or Tony (owner / operator). They are both reasonable and knowledgeable.

Now, off to fuel filter, oil change, ign timing, some interior R&R, and probably rear drum shoes. Slowly but surely she's coming along. And, um, a gear box will probably be in the not so distant future. The 1st / 2nd synchro is going. Everything else [seems] fine while driving, but who knows once inside. Therefore, I [might] be interested in a Ford T-56 with the 10 spline input (to keep stock size clutch). Anyone have any good ideas about this, or why to get something different, or just rebuild stock T5?
 
