joetrainer31
Mar 31, 2013
843
346
104
45
Its been awhile since my Nasty Ninety Notch sold in 2016. But, I just got a '92 LX hatch on Aug 31st. Unlike the notch it isn't a project car. I'm quite over project cars. This is a virtually unmolested car. The only changes, besides the head lights, are off road H, 373 rear (which I'm switching to 327 asap), a two core radiator, an MSD coil, and FMS ignition wires. Its got a 90s-tastic red interior, which is the same color as the exterior paint -and in great condition, no leaks, and runs really well. I drove it home on a three hour trip. It looks to have been inside most of its life and only has 138k documented miles. I've never liked red interiors, but was willing to overlook due to the car's overall condition. Its hard to find non-hacked foxes for reasonable money these days.
Here are some pics of the car and some work I'm doing on the trim.
