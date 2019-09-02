UPDATE:



Got the 327 R&P installed, all new bearings, and carrier rebuilt. Whoever did the job before had no clue what they were doing. The clutches and plates in the carrier were stacked upside down and no oil sling installed. The whole thing was almost locked up. The tech was shocked that the spider gears weren't fused.



While in there the rear axle bearings and seals were replaced. Royal Purple lube and Ford friction modifier was installed. I like this gear ratio much better. And, to give you an idea of how things were ceasing up; the acceleration with the 327s seem identical to 373s! I know the ratio was indeed changed because of the RPMs at any given speed.



If you're in the Lexington, SC area and need this type of work I'd suggest Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care (803)265-5102. Talk to Dan (manager) or Tony (owner / operator). They are both reasonable and knowledgeable.



Now, off to fuel filter, oil change, ign timing, some interior R&R, and probably rear drum shoes. Slowly but surely she's coming along. And, um, a gear box will probably be in the not so distant future. The 1st / 2nd synchro is going. Everything else [seems] fine while driving, but who knows once inside. Therefore, I [might] be interested in a Ford T-56 with the 10 spline input (to keep stock size clutch). Anyone have any good ideas about this, or why to get something different, or just rebuild stock T5?