Got me a new Stang

So, long story short, I had a silver 2003 Mustang, 194k miles, lightly modded V6 (faster than you'd think) and it was totaled shortly before I enlisted in the Marines. About 7 months later, here I am in the Marine Corps with a laser red 2000 Vert GT on its way, very modified. Not planning on modifying this one much, but I may end up doing something eventually. It's a pretty extensive list of mods so I'll throw just some basics on here.



4.10 gears

Aluminum driveshaft

Pacesetter O/R H-pipe

Flowmaster Super 44 mufflers

CAI

75mm throttle body

300 lph fuel pump

caster camber plates

lowering spring

bump steer kit

sport brake rotors

Nitto rear tires

Federal front tires

XXR gloss black rims 18x9, 18x10.5

130 amp alternator

Bama tune



If you want more details, check out my profile.