Got me a new Stang

So, long story short, I had a silver 2003 Mustang, 194k miles, lightly modded V6 (faster than you'd think) and it was totaled shortly before I enlisted in the Marines. About 7 months later, here I am in the Marine Corps with a laser red 2000 Vert GT on its way, very modified. Not planning on modifying this one much, but I may end up doing something eventually. It's a pretty extensive list of mods so I'll throw just some basics on here.

4.10 gears
Aluminum driveshaft
Pacesetter O/R H-pipe
Flowmaster Super 44 mufflers
CAI
75mm throttle body
300 lph fuel pump
caster camber plates
lowering spring
bump steer kit
sport brake rotors
Nitto rear tires
Federal front tires
XXR gloss black rims 18x9, 18x10.5
130 amp alternator
Bama tune

If you want more details, check out my profile.
 

