Got something new....and its cool

A lot of you know the story of me buying my SSP new along with several others who did the same. Well, when the cars were ordered there were two orders. January, and June. From what I understand both orders were identical. Meaning (for example) 4 black, 4 white, ONE Royal Blue, one silver for each order. So, I have the Royal Blue from the first delivery, my friend who I lost touch with years ago had the other Royal Blue 1993 SSP Mustang from the June order. Guess what I found and bought? Yes, the other one. Not ANOTHER one, THE other one. I now have both of them. Other than not having the original engine, this thing is pretty original. It came with a 331 stroker with AFR 185 heads. :D

20220818_145007.jpg
20220818_122813.jpg
20220818_122804.jpg
20220818_122738.jpg
 
