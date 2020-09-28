Bought a new Ignition switch for my 1989 because I was not sure if it was ever replaced. Take evrything apart and find this! Not even tape!. SOrry for the blurry pic but the fac wire is white with orange strip coming off ign switch, not sure what it does. Dont know why it was cut, everything else looks mint, the switch had a ford stamp on it with the orig sec torx screws so who the hell knows why this was done. Anyone know what this wire is for?