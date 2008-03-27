GOvert
GOvert Project: The Beginning-UPDATED FRI 3-28-08
It dawned on me that I have never posted this stuff here on Stangnet. I had posted on another Auto Forum and it has since shut down entirely.
The beginning:
I purchased a wrecked '93 Mustang that has a top notch used 2300 and a rebuilt A4LD in it. The 3:73 differential is in good shape too. (3.73 diffy x .7 OD gear=2.611 final drive ratio. Third gear (D) 3:73 when going up hills and 2.611 4th (OD) on a good flat piece of HWY or Interstate.
Eventually I am going to install this complete driveline into my old '65 6 cyl convertible , GOvert: Grabber Orange convertible
The Mustang was hit so hard in the side that the computer would not come out the normal way. I had to use a sidecutter/cut off tool to get to the computer
Finally able to slide the ECM out the front
Main ECM connector for those who havn't seen one
I unplugged the computer and pulled the wiring harness out through the firewall then hooked it back up (It still works)
I am starting to undo the wrap on the harness to start the rearrangement of it
I have since pulled all of the wiring out from under the hood into the interior of the Mustang. I removed the DIS module from the intake and the relay box from under the hood. The will both be mounted the the Electronics board that will be in the glovebox area
otherside of board
Here is a picture of the electronics board mounted to the lower attachment point for the glove box. The view is from the back (this is a dash cut out of a parts car)
ADDED FRI 3-28-08:
I moved the DIS module to the interior of the car. I wondered why FOMOCO installed such a delicate piece of electronics in such a harsh environment. One of their "Better ideas" ? However, before I am dead set on the location for the module I am going to do an RF interference test to make sure that it doesn't cause any "fuzz" on the stereo system.
I really want to use the AC system manufactured by the Texas based company called Vintage Air. I hope that the electronics board and the air box don't interfere with each other. This could hold up the completion of the wiring.
I am deleting the EGR valve and some other "stuff". I took the upper plenum to an "Ace" aluminum welder. Previously I had sawed away where the valve mounted. He did an excellent job welding up the holes. I've filed on it some but it still needs alot of work.
More text and pics as soon as I get more batteries
