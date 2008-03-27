GOvert Project: The Beginning

Today I moved this here from another Forum

UPDATE3-27-2008: I still need all off the metal but working on the front brake and steering at the moment. I'm probably going to install everything in and onto my '66 coupe for the moment. That way I will have a driver while I rebuild the convertible body.

GOvert August '07 UpdateIt has been a couple of months since I have been able to work on the GOvert project however here is a quick update.I happily got the electrical system re-routed in a rough sort of way. There are about 50 wires now that will have to be made longer or shorter. I was showing it to Mark the last time he was out and I kind of missed his question the first time around. I'm not so much trying to eliminate any sensors or systems other than deleting the EGR part of it electrically and mechanically. Actually the challenge was removing the "computer" harness from the main harness. Unlike the early computer controlled cars/engines that had a seperate ECM harness from the main harness, the "93 4 cyl Mustang had just one, big, messy harness. I sucessfully seperated the computer harness out of the main harness and over a period of 2 to 3 months and a whole lot of coffee, did this without letting out any "magic smoke". I've got the car back at the shop now and have left the battery hooked up for almost 3 months now without any electrical problems or dead battery syndrome.As you can see from the picture it is quite a "nest" of wire and this doesn't include the 10 or so pounds of wire and instrument cluster that I deleted. The starter solenoid is mounted on the inside of the cowl and when it is installed in the '65 mustang will be located in the righthand torque box near the starter accessible from the inside of the car by folding back the front passenger carpet and removing an access panel to get to the solenoid.The battery is behind the drivers seat now and in the '65 will be under the left rear seat installed much like and old VW Beetle battery was from the factory.The engine compartment area is starting to look cleaned up a bit without all the wires running to the DIS module, relay box etc. When I install the headlight and other harnesses in the '65 I am going to route them through the frame rails to kind of "hide" them too.Well this is all for now and I am going to have to save up for all of the metal required to rebuild the sub-body.Inner convertible rocker assy'sOne piece floor panConvertible quarter panelsTrunk floor drop offsRear frame rails (back halfs)Rear conv cross braceFront apronsRadiator supportFront frame rail repair panelsETCETCETCMore later...........