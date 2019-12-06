DemonGT
Founding Member
-
- May 24, 2002
-
- 595
-
- 1
-
- 19
My speedo has never worked in my car even after new cable and sender ect. Was looking to upgrade to a Florida 5.0 cluster
with a GPS speedo.
My question is, how dose the factory cruise control work? If i eliminate the factory speedo/cable ect will i loose the factory
cruise control function?
with a GPS speedo.
My question is, how dose the factory cruise control work? If i eliminate the factory speedo/cable ect will i loose the factory
cruise control function?