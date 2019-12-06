The speedometer setup is a pretty simple system.

Speedo itself (which you can test by removing it and spinning it with your hand or a cordless drill on the trans end of the cable.

Speedometer cable (which you say is new)

Speedo gear on the cable side to the transmission

And internal gear inside the trans that mates to the speedo gear.



IMO, fix it right.

It may take some effort, but it will probably cost nearly nothing in parts.

Changing the whole cluster with new gauges at $600 and all the wiring is kinda nuts to solve what is probably a fairly simple problem.

I never liked the florida 5.0 clusters, they just don't seem to look right.