I have a '66 with Granada front brake conversion. I have an 8.8 Explorer rear conversion also. I want a doughnut spare tire. I have one from a '84 Lincoln Mk VII but it does not fit the front for some odd reason. It has a hard interference with the brake caliper. Does anybody know what modernish mini-spares will work? Maybe '90s Ranger? Explorer? '00s Mustang? I hate to go buy another one that won't fit.