1987 5.0 Mustang GT FoxbodySo I recently got a car that had been sitting for a while probably for about 10 years. When turning on the car it shootclouds of gray smoke and smelled like gas. I changed the fuel injectors, fuel tank and fuel pump thinking it would fix the issue. When the car is idling it is rough and wants to die and still shoots white smoke but not as much as before. It has a few missing connections on the harness. Any pointers as to what to check would be much appreciated!