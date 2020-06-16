Engine Gray smoke from exhaust. Smells like gas.

C

cva5432

New Member
Jun 16, 2020
Chicago
1987 5.0 Mustang GT Foxbody

So I recently got a car that had been sitting for a while probably for about 10 years. When turning on the car it shootclouds of gray smoke and smelled like gas. I changed the fuel injectors, fuel tank and fuel pump thinking it would fix the issue. When the car is idling it is rough and wants to die and still shoots white smoke but not as much as before. It has a few missing connections on the harness. Any pointers as to what to check would be much appreciated!

View: https://youtu.be/Eu2MWyOTnf4

55BD602B-9989-41C5-9081-5A12B66AD7EB.jpeg 78060B5C-F42B-4314-B2A0-10E7E6745834.jpeg
 
General karthief

General karthief

Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
polk county florida
The plug in this pic by the shock tower is for the ac limiter switch, the hoses are gone so don't worry about that one.
There could be many reasons for the smoke and ill running thing. I would replace the plugs, cap and rotor, a compression test would be a good idea too.
You will be told to check for codes too.
Are you prepared to do these things?
 
