Hi guys. Something sprayed the side of my engine green and I can’t get it off. It looks like it came from the low pressure valve if my a/c line but the cap was on tight and when I took off the cap it wasn’t green inside nor was the valve. I’m attaching some pix. If anyone knows what this green stuff is and where it came from I’d appreciate the info. Thanx. I have a 1995 GT 5.0