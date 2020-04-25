Greeting and salutations from the Kansas City, MO area!!

So there is alot of back story on my car but here is where I am now. Engine is in car after being dyno'd on the stand a while back. Installed some new harnesses to clean things up. Now ready to start, but won't. I have double check TDC and firing order. It try to pop but won't. The tune in the MS2 v3.57 gen 1 PNP is the same tune that it ran with on the engine dyno. I don't want to use any old base tune map for startup because the car is pretty healthy. Even when I set timing perfect and unplug spout on TFI it won't fire up, tries but wont. Any help would be greatly appreciated.



Car:

89 mustang, SBF, 60lb stick, 70mm snail.