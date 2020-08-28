Greetings all - jerking 10 speed trans question

Greetings all,



Just got a 2019 GT with the premium package, and a 10 speed auto transmission. Great ride. I searched the forumsbut didn't find really what I am looking for. When driving at various speeds, if I slowly depress the gas pedal, she cruises up in mph smoothly. But when I accelerate quickly (stepping down quickly on the gas pedal, basically kicking it, for example, preparing to pass) the transmission give a hard rough jerk as engaging. It is not a jerking sensation I have felt in other Mustangs before. Is there something I should know. I don't turn wrenches, and any info, suggestions, help with what I need to do would be great.



Thanks community.

Ham C