Greetings and Salutations

Hello everyone. I have a 1998 GT Conv., triple black. Bought it new and been in love ever since. It has roughly 215K on the clock and has been very well maintained in stock configuration for the past 20+ years. Recently I started having an intermittent misfire. It was due for new plugs anyway so I did plugs, wires, coil packs, fuel filter, etc. as general maintenance. But the problem still persists. I posted on the 4.6L Tech forum but have had no response. We have tested the entire fuel system from tank to injectors with no failures. Ignition system is mostly all new. Cam chains and guides are only 15K old. I'm stumped and could use any help anyone is willing to provide.