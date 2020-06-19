Greetings Mustang lovers

I grew up with mustangs ,,,well i did live in Dearborn Mi. but it seems like it took forever for me to finally
get my mustang , the first was a 67 coupe but the floor pan was shot , I let the one go and now i got a rust free 66 coupe
she came to me as someones parts car , i got a shell , so i'm rebuilding her ONE pice at a time
