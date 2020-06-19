Greetings Mustang lovers

A

ashborn67

New Member
Aug 31, 2017
2
0
0
63
tucson az
I grew up with mustangs ,,,well i did live in Dearborn Mi. but it seems like it took forever for me to finally
get my mustang , the first was a 67 coupe but the floor pan was shot , I let the one go and now i got a rust free 66 coupe
she came to me as someones parts car , i got a shell , so i'm rebuilding her ONE pice at a time :)
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
T Greetings to all, new Stangnet member but not new to Mustangs Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Street Renegade Greetings! The Welcome Wagon 3
Dannelli Greetings Mustang Dudes & Babes! The Welcome Wagon 3
M Greetings from the Mustang's home state The Welcome Wagon 4
A Greetings fellow Mustang Freaks! The Welcome Wagon 0
1964_Mustang Greetings Mustang fanatics! The Welcome Wagon 0
07StangGT Maryland Mustang Meet and Greet Regional Forums and Event Information 1
07StangGT Roush Mustang Meet and Greet Special Production 0
07StangGT Mustang Meet and Greet SVT Tech Forum 0
07StangGT Mustang Meet and Greet 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
07StangGT Mustang Meet and Greet 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
07StangGT Mustang Meet and Greet Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
07StangGT Mustang Meet and Greet 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
07StangGT Mustang Meet and Greet 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
admdavs Final Details-Chicagoland Mustang Club Meet-and-Greet VII Regional Forums and Event Information 8
V New to the forum, greetings from Michigan The Welcome Wagon 2
Bustedknuckle Greetings New to forum The Welcome Wagon 1
A Greeting and salutations from the Kansas City, MO area!! Digital Self-tuning Forum 1
B Greetings and Salutations The Welcome Wagon 1
R Greetings and thanks The Welcome Wagon 3
Kimono Gryphon Greets all here... ^^ The Welcome Wagon 3
Backer44 Greetings from Germany The Welcome Wagon 1
SwedStang Greetings from across the "pond". The Welcome Wagon 1
S Greetings from Calfornia 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
J Greetings from the Buckeye The Welcome Wagon 1
BigPerm65 Greetings from Minnesota The Welcome Wagon 2
8 Greetings from Hattiesburg,MS........ The Welcome Wagon 1
G Greetings from ND! The Welcome Wagon 0
C Greetings from the Sonoran Desert The Welcome Wagon 1
E Greetings from Germany The Welcome Wagon 2
N Greetings from New Philadelphia, Ohio The Welcome Wagon 1
B Greetings from LA The Welcome Wagon 1
S Greetings All! I'm a stang and performance car noob and have some general questions The Welcome Wagon 4
G Greetings from the newb The Welcome Wagon 1
csbarracuda Greetings, I'm the new owner of a 95 cobra. It has 114xxx miles and is bone stock original. The Welcome Wagon 6
L Greetings The Welcome Wagon 2
FalconH Greetings From Tx The Welcome Wagon 2
E Greetings From Phoenix The Welcome Wagon 2
DudeStang Greetings From Dc Area The Welcome Wagon 1
G Greetings From Upstate Sc The Welcome Wagon 1
ursixx Greetings From Sweden. The Welcome Wagon 8
A Greetings From A Newbie The Welcome Wagon 1
P Greetings All! The Welcome Wagon 4
N Greetings! The Welcome Wagon 2
MI.4EYEFOX Greetings From Macomb, Mi The Welcome Wagon 3
G Hey Folks! Greetings From Atoka, Tn! The Welcome Wagon 2
dr. Dan W. Greetings From Way Out In Left Field! The Welcome Wagon 4
Pyrate Dave Greetings The Welcome Wagon 1
Jony07gt Greetings From Houston Tx The Welcome Wagon 1
O Greetings From The Southwest The Welcome Wagon 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom