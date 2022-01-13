Greetings!

Hello All,

It's been a long time since I've had a Mustang in the garage, and I was on this forum years ago. My last Mustang was a PI swapped 1998 GT. I'm currently looking for a 2018+ GT and plan on buying in the next month. I don't know a whole lot about the 2018+ Mustang trim packages, but I'd like to have all the bells and whistles for once. I'm planning on full bolt-ons...The usual intake/full exhaust/tune. And, likely cams and possibly some laughing gas. This will be a somewhat daily driver. Anyway, I look forward to getting back into it.