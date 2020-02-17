Grille fasteners/clips won't move (Trying to replace the horn)

Since the horn is between the radiator and the grille, I'm trying to remove the grille by taking out the fasteners/clips like in the original video by Daryl Turcott. The video in this post compares to how he does it vs. when I try to do it.

1) Is it because I live in a cold area that the plastic won't bend?
2) Is it because my flat-head screwdriver is too small?
3) Is it because of where I put the flat-head screwdriver?
4) Is the piece that the flat-head screwdriver goes under not get pushed up high enough?
5) Is the piece that won't move just simply stuck in place?

Can't upload any video files, so here's a YT link: View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5ueFpNUKzs


(Credit for 1st video: Daryl Turcott: How to install Aftermarket mustang grill)
 

