Grinding behind steering wheels?

Smokedawg

Smokedawg

Founding Member
Jul 6, 2001
2,246
0
46
1990 GT
Last night I had my steering catch on me a couple times like the wheel didn't want to turn. Got home and turned the wheel back and forth a few times and there is grinding behind the steering wheel? I took the two plastic covers off just behind the wheel and verified the grinding/scraping noise is coming from behind the wheel and not down further in the column. At one point when turning I heard like a small snap if plastic and it sounded like that piece fell out but I couldn't find it. Anyone have ideas what's behind the wheel that could be causing this? I've owned the car 20+ years, never had the steering wheel off.
 

Smokedawg

Smokedawg

Founding Member
Jul 6, 2001
2,246
0
46
Smokedawg said:
1990 GT
Last night I had my steering catch on me a couple times like the wheel didn't want to turn. Got home and turned the wheel back and forth a few times and there is grinding behind the steering wheel? I took the two plastic covers off just behind the wheel and verified the grinding/scraping noise is coming from behind the wheel and not down further in the column. At one point when turning I heard like a small snap if plastic and it sounded like that piece fell out but I couldn't find it. Anyone have ideas what's behind the wheel that could be causing this? I've owned the car 20+ years, never had the steering wheel off.
Click to expand...

Pulled air bag off, kinda sounds like it's the clock spring area. I haven't pulled the steering wheel yet. Not sure if the clock spring could somehow break and cause the steering to catch.
 
Top Bottom