1990 GT

Last night I had my steering catch on me a couple times like the wheel didn't want to turn. Got home and turned the wheel back and forth a few times and there is grinding behind the steering wheel? I took the two plastic covers off just behind the wheel and verified the grinding/scraping noise is coming from behind the wheel and not down further in the column. At one point when turning I heard like a small snap if plastic and it sounded like that piece fell out but I couldn't find it. Anyone have ideas what's behind the wheel that could be causing this? I've owned the car 20+ years, never had the steering wheel off.