Jul 29, 2020
Vancouver
Hey everyone,

My 1989 GT grinds when I shift it at a normal speed into first and second. Every other gear is perfectly fine and if I put the car into first and second slowly it does not grind at all. Any idea's of what it could be? Also, any ways to self diagnose what the issue is.

Thanks in advance.
 

