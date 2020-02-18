Grinding noise when at temperature and in reverse or turning.

Z

zebra7933

New Member
Feb 18, 2020
1
0
0
55
Lexington, Kentucky
I have a 2001 GT Convertible 4.6 L Auto. I have had this problem for the last couple years. When the car is at temp and I back up or turn left or right, I get a rubbing/Grinding noise from under the car. I did notice when I bought it that the steering column had been replaced, but no other major issues. Had both rear axles replaced a few years ago. Only other trans issue was the seal on the differential was leaking and replaced it. Any thoughts on this. Any help would be appreciated.
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
K HELP! Nasty Grinding noise coming from center of the engine/ Mustang 06 v6 2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech 1
T 2001 Mustang GT grinding noise from front drive side 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
L Help with grinding noise! The Welcome Wagon 1
B Drivetrain Groaning/low pitched grind noise on downshift AOD Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
P 2007 GT Grinding/creaking noise in rear when driving 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
Similar threads
HELP! Nasty Grinding noise coming from center of the engine/ Mustang 06 v6
2001 Mustang GT grinding noise from front drive side
Help with grinding noise!
Drivetrain Groaning/low pitched grind noise on downshift AOD
2007 GT Grinding/creaking noise in rear when driving
Top Bottom