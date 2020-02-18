Grinding noise when at temperature and in reverse or turning.

I have a 2001 GT Convertible 4.6 L Auto. I have had this problem for the last couple years. When the car is at temp and I back up or turn left or right, I get a rubbing/Grinding noise from under the car. I did notice when I bought it that the steering column had been replaced, but no other major issues. Had both rear axles replaced a few years ago. Only other trans issue was the seal on the differential was leaking and replaced it. Any thoughts on this. Any help would be appreciated.