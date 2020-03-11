Grindy/squeaky clutch pedal

C

Cantwine

New Member
Jan 18, 2020
2
0
1
25
Tennessee
So, I just had a new clutch, pressure plate, flywheel, throw out and pilot bearing installed. It feels much better but there is still like this kind of grindy feeling when I push the pedal in. Sometimes it squeaks, but overall is just feels a little crumby and I don't really know how to describe it. Anyway I have seen where these cars have a plastic clutch quadrant and a spring. Do y'all think a new quadrant and removing the spring would help? Or maybe just removing the spring? I'd be fine if it was a little heavier but felt smooth. I also feel like the clutch is always trying to pop back out and it makes it kind of hard to he smooth sometimes. Thanks!!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
A Squeaky Belt. Any ideas? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
J Kenne Bell Install - Squeaky Belt - Solved 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 16
M Squeaky Tensioner 96 Gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
Tess Squeaky 96 Suspension -- Help SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
padge Rough clutch pedal or grindy shifting SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
Similar threads
Squeaky Belt. Any ideas?
Kenne Bell Install - Squeaky Belt - Solved
Squeaky Tensioner 96 Gt
Squeaky 96 Suspension -- Help
Rough clutch pedal or grindy shifting
Top Bottom