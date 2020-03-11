Grindy/squeaky clutch pedal

So, I just had a new clutch, pressure plate, flywheel, throw out and pilot bearing installed. It feels much better but there is still like this kind of grindy feeling when I push the pedal in. Sometimes it squeaks, but overall is just feels a little crumby and I don't really know how to describe it. Anyway I have seen where these cars have a plastic clutch quadrant and a spring. Do y'all think a new quadrant and removing the spring would help? Or maybe just removing the spring? I'd be fine if it was a little heavier but felt smooth. I also feel like the clutch is always trying to pop back out and it makes it kind of hard to he smooth sometimes. Thanks!!