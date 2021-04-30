Engine Grocery Getter cam recommendation

limp

limp

wrap a little cheese around it and its a done
Oct 4, 2020
290
130
53
66
Florida
So my Explorer engine is coming home from the machine shop shortly.. 030 bore with some forged "stock compression" pistons using the GT40P heads that came on the engine.
I was getting ready to order a Flow Tech cam, but wondering if that would be overkill?? This is going in my 83 vert that will also get a 5 speed..
This car is going to be an around town car with some short trips maybe, with an " occasional go through the gears on the on ramp" burn out the carbon event"...
Would a flow tech still be my best bet??
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bustedknuckle
brass cam bearings?
Replies
4
Views
412
1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech
Bustedknuckle
Bustedknuckle
awing
My project 95 Cobra
Replies
4
Views
515
The Welcome Wagon
Novajess1972
Novajess1972
LX Dave
Holley Sniper review - The good, the bad, and learn from my frustration
Replies
10
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
hollersr
H
doobismaximus
Progress Thread finishing touches on my stroker build
Replies
21
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
CarMichael Angelo
  • Locked
“Doing stuff the wrong way for the right reasons”: A related stupid story.
Replies
7
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
a91what
a91what
Top Bottom