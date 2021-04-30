So my Explorer engine is coming home from the machine shop shortly.. 030 bore with some forged "stock compression" pistons using the GT40P heads that came on the engine.

I was getting ready to order a Flow Tech cam, but wondering if that would be overkill?? This is going in my 83 vert that will also get a 5 speed..

This car is going to be an around town car with some short trips maybe, with an " occasional go through the gears on the on ramp" burn out the carbon event"...

Would a flow tech still be my best bet??