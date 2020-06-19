Ground effects peeling back

Hey all! I’ve been stalking the forums for some time and the wife finally green lighted buying a project car!
I did all my research on what to look out for in terms of rust on fox bodies and what upgrades to start with.

We bought an 87 GT hatchback with just over 144k. Drove it home with no issues!
Now our project is first starting with getting this gal (she’s not named yet) road worthy andd up to snuff. Just little things, cleaning the engine bay refurbishing brackets for misc accessories are nothing and in progress. We’re dropping the tank this weekend to swap the fuel sending unit after changing out the temperature sending unit.
Now this pony has some surface rust issues along with clear coat so, painting is in the very near future. While we taking care of said surface rust, I noticed the ground effects were essentially pealing back from the body. I’ve researched a bit here and know the parts are backed by aluminum pieces and that it is not recommended to remove them...

How do I get them back in place?? I’m uploading a pic of the rear drivers side as an example. I thought at first I’d just use some 3m tape but it just seems so stiff!
Any thoughts?
 

Attachments

