Ground Wire Location *HELP* - Pic Included

S

stussy2870

Active Member
Apr 5, 2019
59
35
28
45
Butler
Folks,

Im redoing just about everything in my interior which includes "Fixing" the wire run for my Trunk mounted battery. The PO ran both Positive and Negative wires from the trunk all the way back to the Engine Bay - UNDER the car. They were connected as follows:

Pos to the Solenoid
Neg to a bolt on a bracket near the Timing cover.

From there, there was an additional negative wire from the AC bracket to the body ( in the engine bay near where the stock battery was) See pic.

My Question are:
1) can i mount my negative here (See pic with Finger) - i will of course wire-wheel off any paint
2) do i need to connect a second Block to Frame/Body where the original one ran to or do i just abandon that location?

Any answers and Pics of your set up would be GREATLY appreciated..
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


90sickfox

90sickfox

I didn't really have an issue with the stink...
SN Certified Technician
Mar 2, 2015
4,971
4,101
193
42
That metal is too thin for a good ground. I run my grounds to the sway bar mounting location below the battery. I run a cable from there to the body...and one from there to the engine. Helps keep the wires out of view too.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S Horn doesn't work- ground issue on horn button wiring. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
M Battery Wire Location? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
W 96 Gt Ground Locations For Alternator!!! Plz Help 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
N Where is the secondary ground wire Located??? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
gtstangrunner 03 Cobra ground wire location Mustang Sound & Shine All 1
Similar threads
Horn doesn't work- ground issue on horn button wiring.
Battery Wire Location?
96 Gt Ground Locations For Alternator!!! Plz Help
Where is the secondary ground wire Located???
03 Cobra ground wire location
Top Bottom