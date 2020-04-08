Ground Wire Location *HELP* - Pic Included

Folks,



Im redoing just about everything in my interior which includes "Fixing" the wire run for my Trunk mounted battery. The PO ran both Positive and Negative wires from the trunk all the way back to the Engine Bay - UNDER the car. They were connected as follows:



Pos to the Solenoid

Neg to a bolt on a bracket near the Timing cover.



From there, there was an additional negative wire from the AC bracket to the body ( in the engine bay near where the stock battery was) See pic.



My Question are:

1) can i mount my negative here (See pic with Finger) - i will of course wire-wheel off any paint

2) do i need to connect a second Block to Frame/Body where the original one ran to or do i just abandon that location?



Any answers and Pics of your set up would be GREATLY appreciated..