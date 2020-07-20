What's it Worth? GT 350 R sells for record price $ 3.85m

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
C Progress Thread Wanting upgrade advice for 350+ rwhp 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 12
K 350 sbc in a 78 mustang 2 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 5
GreenStangGT Shelby 350 Photoshoot 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 3
A GT 350 Aluminum hood for 2018 GT 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
T GT-350 Modifications 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 2
Woody3882 Holley 350 on my 65 Mustang question 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
1 For Sale 302 with T5 World Class Transmission (350 HP) (MD) $5500 OBO Engine and Power Adder 0
R What transmission is used in 1966 Shelby GT-350 Manuel? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
L GT 350 fender recommendation 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
L looking for GT 350 fenders for 2017 GT 2015+ Specific Tech 0
Noobz347 Video 2019 GT-350 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
J Gt 350 Intake And Throttle Body 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
9 Stock Shortblock, 350-375 Hp With Hci? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 51
G Expired 1970 Fenders And Extensions $350 Each Interior Exterior Parts 1
Donald Wilson For Sale 1984 Gt 350.. Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 1
3 Expired Bfg R1s Tires - 245/40-17, Two Or Three Sets $300 - $350 Wheels Tires Brakes 3
B 302 Build For 350-400hp 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
H Gt 350 Steering Wheel. 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 3
X Trackey For 2015 2016 Mustang Gt And Gt 350 In 2016 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 8
G 1969 Shelby Mustang Gt 350 4-speed With Original Paint 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
MRaburn Vin #0001 1969 Shelby Gt 350 Poised To Bring Half A Million $ StangNet Site News 1
Jbar 350 Sbc Swap - Frankenstein!!! 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 2
M Expired 1964 1/2-1966 Mustang Bucket Seats For $350 Interior Exterior Parts 1
NIKwoaC 2016 Svt Model To Be Gt-350 With Bigger Na Motor 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 8
Smitty15us Expired 1984 1/2 Gt 350 Stock Wheels With New Tires Wheels Tires Brakes 5
N 2 Cobra Monaco Black Seats With Rails/ +2 Rci 5pt. Seat Harnesses $350 Other Classifieds 0
N Expired 2 Cobra Monaco Black Seats With Rails/ + 2 Rci 5 Pt. Harnesses 350 Suspension Parts 0
c l stang 1965 Mustang Coupe Gt-350 Clone. Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
R Detroit Locker 31 Spline Ford 9 Inch Big Bearing $350 Obo Other Classifieds 0
theStangDoc Loading up the classic Shelbys.. ('69 & '70, 350 & 500) Classic Mustang Specific Tech 0
J 66 shelby 350 FS Classic Mustang Specific Tech 22
A 88 foxbody header for 350 chevy engine swap Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 5
jeremy canter 1988 f-350 4x4 Centurion Dually -Quad cab Other Classifieds 3
C 99 OEM Cobra Wheels $350 obo Wheels Tires Brakes 1
fawcett Can pushrod Mustang parts work on F250/350's? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 6
R 351W Heads D00E from a Mach 1 $350 Drivetrain Parts 0
piezan76 best performance upgrade for under 350$ 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 8
F 2006 F-350 Dually Superduty Other Classifieds 0
G GT-350 Rocker Stripes on a Coupe Classic Mustang Specific Tech 12
C FS: 88 GT shell in PA. $350 Fox Body Mustangs For Sale (1979-93) 0
Doomstein The glorious death of yet another one of my cars. And the Purchse of an 84 Gt-350 Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
G ChEVY 350 in a sn95 Please dont hurt me.... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
S 1966 Mustang Coupe 351W, GT-350 Clone Classic Mustangs For Sale 0
S Expired 05-10 mustang Gt JBA LT headers h pipe $350 Exhaust Parts 11
SScott 2 Stage Nitrous Kit with purge and heater $350 shipped Engine and Power Adder 0
6 65/66 Pro-Motorsport 350/480 coils(Brand New) Suspension 10
1 97 wrangler with 350 chevy motor Other Classifieds 3
O Top Gun N2O kit carb 100-300 shot with dedicated fuel cell $350 shipped! Engine and Power Adder 4
S 1984 gt 350 rearend Drivetrain Parts 0
Memphis Raines CAI/tuner dilema: Keep S&B and buy a tuner, or buy used JLT/tuner for $350-ish? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 8
Similar threads
Top Bottom