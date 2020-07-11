Engine GT 40 3 bar heads. ( worth the effort ? )

R

Rogie Stone

Member
Feb 21, 2016
27
39
23
43
I am in the process of building a 93 convertible, The goal for this car is for it to be a driver with about 350 HP.
I am almost done with suspension upgrades and provisions for 5 speed swap and it is time to start getting the engine ready to drop back in.
I need to decide on head cam intake combo.
Will I be able to meet my 350HP goal with GT 40 3 bar heads ?

Are the heads discribed in this for sale post worth the $ 400 ?
2105428D-E5A6-42F7-B8F7-B840B3DE6E7B.png
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R For Sale GT-40 3 BAR HEADS Engine and Power Adder 16
Exile Average going price for stock GT40 (3 bar) heads? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
acinider Expired Vintage Air, T5 Into 66 Kit, 351c Heads, Gas Caps, Dist, Fuel Pump, Clutch Eq Bar, Pulleys, Carb Drivetrain Parts 5
hollywoodstang F3ZE-AA, 3 bar, 63cc, Clean GT40 bare heads for sale Engine and Power Adder 1
old_blue gt-40p heads with 4 bars??? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
DudeStang For Sale FS: Steeda Sway Bars & Shelby Shock Tower Brace Suspension Parts 0
S For Sale Eibach Sway Bars 2005-2010 Suspension Parts 0
R Z-bar clutch pedal without underdash spring? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
9 SN95 Intake Manifold and Drag Bars general questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
F For Sale New Lakewood Traction Bars, Universal Suspension 0
Scott7512 Kenne bell Panhard bar 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
droopie85gt SOLD Lunati Hydraulic Link bar Lifters, Engine and Power Adder 1
G Suspension Rear sway bar hitting exhaust Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
K Fox MM strut bar 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
9 Traction bar removal 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
0 Which is the Correct Sway Bar Replacement for 97 Cobra Coupe SVT Tech Forum 1
J Broken Sway Bar Mount Bolt 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
G Suspension No sway bars? Sloppy handling Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
J A/M rear sway bar popping noise 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
C SN95 stock sway bars adjustable?? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
a91what Team Z uppers and lowers with MM panhard bar VS Panhard and torque arm 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 14
G Styling bar 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
X 2012 Mustang GT/CS 19x10 square setup question about sway bar link bolts 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 3
Chieftain 1990 Mustang convertible power door window guide bar bushings. Bottom is replaceable, what about top Bakelite type? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
A Sway Bar Links 6" or 7" 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
J Sway bar/sway bar end links 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Y New Anti-roll Bar 15% Off CJpone 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
O 66 convertible rear sway bar question Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
I Engine Metal Bar Back of Lower Intake? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Tim Watts Expired Wanted - 1994 Tri-Bar Alloy Wheels in UK Wheels Tires Brakes 2
Mustang5L5 SOLD 25MM Solid Cobra rear sway bar Other Classifieds 1
acpowell Factory sway bars vs after market 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 10
T B&M differential cover issues 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
C 65 Mustang hi-po z bar 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 13
Clapper Suspension 2007 V6 Convertible Sway Bar Bushing - Can't seem to find the correct size? 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
wusthof Upgrade sway bar during spring install? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
killer5.0 Corbeau harness bar...schroth dot 4 point harness and racing seats on street car...safe? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
Reddevil91 Eibach rear sway bar issue?!! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
killer5.0 Anyone Have 3" Tailpipes While Running A Panhard Bar And Torque Arm? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
S Rear Sway Bar / Ride Height Imbalance 2012... 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 1
1989LXFOX Gt40 (3 Bar) And Gt40 Intake Install Cost? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 36
killer5.0 Anyone Use This Harbor Freight Engine Support Bar? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
K Harness Bar Recommendations 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 0
reddragonracing For Sale 94-98 Front Sway Bar Suspension Parts 1
Gear grabber Rear Sway Bar ? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
95BlueStallion SOLD 87-93 Gt Fog Light Bar With Like New Fog Lights Interior Exterior Parts 1
P Rear Sway Bar 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 1
utemachine Cai Hitting Strut Bar 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 10
robertdeuce Installing Light Bar In An 89? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
90lxwhite Rear Sway Bar Nuts N Bolts. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
Similar threads
Top Bottom