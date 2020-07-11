Rogie Stone
I am in the process of building a 93 convertible, The goal for this car is for it to be a driver with about 350 HP.
I am almost done with suspension upgrades and provisions for 5 speed swap and it is time to start getting the engine ready to drop back in.
I need to decide on head cam intake combo.
Will I be able to meet my 350HP goal with GT 40 3 bar heads ?
Are the heads discribed in this for sale post worth the $ 400 ?
