I just got my gt40 3 bar heads from the machine shop and I was about to install the tfs spring kit 2500100 I believe and I noticed that the springs from the kit are like a half inch longer or so then the stock ones, is this ok? Have anyone else run these and noticed this?I just had a valve job with new seals but I guess it be better to use the trick flow the ones they gave me have no metal like the ones in the tfs kit.