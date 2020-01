Hi all, I own a 1983 mustang GT. I have a quick question about my GT badges. My mustang only has one spot where it says GT and thats on the glove box/dash, nowhere outside the car does it say it, not on the fenders or hood. Is it possible for my stang to have been manufactured without the exterior badges? Or do you think the original owner removed them? (This is my first car so I'm oblivious)