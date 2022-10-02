Gt convertible brake problems.

My son replaced the front pads and in the process damaged the right caliper. He replaced with a used unit and then did not drive the car more than a few miles and parked it. He did use it on occasion. Fast forward 6 months and he finds himself with three cars so Daddy buys the Mustang.
I immediately felt here was a brake problem because there was practically now pedal before the car began to stop. I am talking about maybe 1/4 inch. It seemed to stop ok but with a bit if extra effort.
I took it in the road a few days ago and at a stop light noticed smoke coming from the right front. I checked and it was so hot the lug nuts boiled water.. It is now home and I am about to take the brakes apart. I am going to list what I will check and ask if anyone has additional suggestions. By the way this has the Hydro Boost system, something I have never delt with. Is there anything regarding that system I should be aware of?

First thing I am going to check is the slide pins. I would bet $100 he did not lube them. At the same time I will check for stuck pistons and cocked pads. It has been a long time since I had to do brakes and I do not think I could recognize heat damaged rotors unless they were burned blue. Any suggestions what I should look for?

Regardless what I find in the hardware I will bleed the front brakes. Hell I might as well bleed them all assuming I can get help. Is there anything special about bleeding the HydroBoost system? It looks pretty straight forward.

I know the HydroBoost uses power steering pressure to charge the booster. The steering appears to be fine except on the highway if I want to move right or left it answers fine but will NOT come back to center unless I command it.

Am I on the right track with my plans? Any suggestions? Has anyone ever had this experiences?
 
