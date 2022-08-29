GT lower air dam

I am currently working on taking this car from 214mph to 230 without changing much on the engine. I am considering a GT/pace car lower air dam that I will modify a bit (within the rules.) It doesn't have any power adders (not allowed) and it weighs 4400 pounds without me in it. If that doesn't work I will put my big old air dam back on. The car has run 204 in the mile. (at a lighter weight,) The current 351C, single 4 bbl, 4 speed top loader, GV overdrive and 3.73 8.8 will not be changing. I can't smooth out the front, It is running a production class so the 79' front parts have to stay un modified. So with that being said, if anyone has a Gt lower valance that is a bit beat up and their willing to part with it, shoot me a message!