GT lower air dam

J

Joe_J

New Member
Aug 26, 2022
9
0
1
61
SE Michigan
I am currently working on taking this car from 214mph to 230 without changing much on the engine. I am considering a GT/pace car lower air dam that I will modify a bit (within the rules.) It doesn't have any power adders (not allowed) and it weighs 4400 pounds without me in it. If that doesn't work I will put my big old air dam back on. The car has run 204 in the mile. (at a lighter weight,) The current 351C, single 4 bbl, 4 speed top loader, GV overdrive and 3.73 8.8 will not be changing. I can't smooth out the front, It is running a production class so the 79' front parts have to stay un modified. So with that being said, if anyone has a Gt lower valance that is a bit beat up and their willing to part with it, shoot me a message!
View: https://www.facebook.com/joe.jolly.106/videos/390367939138614
 

Attachments

  • 214.jpg
    214.jpg
    60.3 KB · Views: 5
  • mbville.jpg
    mbville.jpg
    48.8 KB · Views: 6

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
38,976
14,893
224
Massachusetts
I'm curious as to how you are at 4400 lb sans driver? Do you have to add weight to the car for the class? A '79 should easily be a sub 3K pound car.


EDIT: nevermind I saw your other post
 
J

Joe_J

New Member
Aug 26, 2022
9
0
1
61
SE Michigan
We add weight till the tires stop spinning. The car was spinning the tires and wouldn't accelerate anymore above 170 mph at 3120Lbs. Many high hp door cars and roadsters weigh 5 to 6000 lbs. Wings add downforce but they also add drag. I am production class (body) and cant really change much other than add the air dam. The roof rails are mandatory on everything that has a class record over 200 mph.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

J
230 MPH
Replies
17
Views
267
The Welcome Wagon
rednotch
rednotch
africansnowowl
Progress Thread 87' GT rescue
Replies
16
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Cheapskate207
Cheapskate207
M
For Sale FS: 2000 Mustang GT Track Car / 62k Miles / 5k on Motor / Full Roll Cage / California / $5,000 OBO
Replies
0
Views
3K
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
McSmash
M
LiquidStangs
Progress Thread Black Beauty: '85 GT T-Top: Winter Is Coming
Replies
41
Views
7K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
LiquidStangs
LiquidStangs
JCBeaver
JCBeaver's 1993 GT Coyote Swap "The Never-Ending Project"
Replies
182
Views
20K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JCBeaver
JCBeaver
Top Bottom