Hello Gents, good afternoon,



I recently found a set of decent GT side ground effects to replace the originals on my 87 GT which are horribly warped.



Turns out due to peeling paint I need to have them soda or media blasted\stripped.



The closer I look at them now, while much better than mine, the replacements have some warp in them, they are not completely straight. I don't expect perfect for a 30 plus yr old original part, but still.



I don't have a price yet to strip them, but with the lack of any aftermarket reproductions, I don't have many options if I want the original look.



I have half an idea to have all of the GT stuff removed, holes filled and put LX front and rear bumper covers on it and be done. But it is an original GT 5 speed convertible so I hesitate to do that. I did buy a replacement rear trunk lid so I can remove the OEM one with the ugly luggage rack.



Are there any aftermarket side ground effect kits available I'm not aware of? Any other suggestions would be appreciated. I don't want to spend the money on my replacements I purchased if in the end I won't be happy with the result... just not sure which way to go



Thanks

Greg