Potomus Pete said: I don't know, but I hope you post when you get that set up going. I was thinking of that set up for a long time.

I’ll definitely let you know man, I figure it shouldn’t be much of a difference. It says on the website that their Anderson N-21 Cam uses 1.7 rockers and requires 0.050 longer. BUT it says that’s literally the only difference in the N-41 and N-21 is that the N-41 uses 1.6 and the N-21 uses 1.7. If a pushrod length change is not needed swapping 1.6 to 1.7 than that means for the Anderson N-41 cam you would need a 0.050 longer pushrod. Which equals out to 6.300 length push rod. This is my theory. Considering the stock push rods are 6.250.