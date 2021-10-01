gt40 heads and tfs stage one cam, stock bottom end

K

keegan.martin

Member
Aug 9, 2020
67
6
18
18
Blissfield, Michigan
150k miles
gt40 heads
holley sniper efi
truck flow stage one cam
heads would have bigger springs and things to make the cam work
I have had people tell me this would blow the bottom end because you’re throwing a lot of power to something that is not made for it and has so many miles is this right or would it be just fine and last for a long time i wouldn’t be drag racing it and doing 5000k clutch dumps just normal driving with fun here and there because i’m 18 also i thought it would be fine because the gt40 cam stock on mustangs and it would just be the cam and holley sniper but it acts like a fuel injection system anyway so can anyone help or should i just rebuild bottom end i really do not want to rip the motor out so
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
e303, sniper, afr heads
Replies
17
Views
308
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90sickfox
90sickfox
JasonRP
Seemingly random 'will it fit' and 'how well does it work' kinds of questions...
Replies
19
Views
671
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
2000xp8
2000xp8
K
Heads, Cam
Replies
8
Views
227
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
7991LXnSHO
7991LXnSHO
SSnakeGT127
The Most Preferred Aluminum heads
Replies
48
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
SSnakeGT127
SSnakeGT127
K
Best Heads for stock 302
Replies
38
Views
2K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
marcelo
marcelo
Top Bottom