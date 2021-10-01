gt40 heads and tfs stage one cam, stock bottom end

150k miles

gt40 heads

holley sniper efi

truck flow stage one cam

heads would have bigger springs and things to make the cam work

I have had people tell me this would blow the bottom end because you’re throwing a lot of power to something that is not made for it and has so many miles is this right or would it be just fine and last for a long time i wouldn’t be drag racing it and doing 5000k clutch dumps just normal driving with fun here and there because i’m 18 also i thought it would be fine because the gt40 cam stock on mustangs and it would just be the cam and holley sniper but it acts like a fuel injection system anyway so can anyone help or should i just rebuild bottom end i really do not want to rip the motor out so