GT40 heads, b303 cam $$

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
D 94-95 with gt40 heads valve clearance 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
R Engine Ford Explorer GT40 intake and heads Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
T Gt40 head swap with windsor heads???? The Welcome Wagon 2
U Engine Replacing the gasket on a gt40 head need some advice Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 36
1 Engine Help with cylinder heads Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
C Are vege 2fx1 heads gt40's??? The Welcome Wagon 20
J Engine 5.0 aluminum head install Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
Justin87 Engine GT40 Heads Machine Shop Question Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 7
E Help rebuilding a 302 HO with gt40 iron heads 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
S Gt40 heads 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
R are GT40 heads direct bolt on? 95 mustang gt 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 7
S Engine 1988 Non ho with gt40 heads Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
B 86' 4 eye 306 carb. Built. Overheating Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 40
a50ina50 For Sale GT40 Heads $350.00 FIRM Engine and Power Adder 3
Blucifer99 Engine 92 lx. Gt40 lower to e7 heads. What gaskets? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Blucifer99 Fox Cobra Gt40 lower to e7 heads proper gasket to use????? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 12
John Dirks Jr GT40 heads available 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
S Porting E7 Heads And Intake Or Gt40 Swap? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
gruvee87vertgt Fox Feedback Please, Aluminum Heads Gt40 From Ebay? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 18
Reddevil91 Gt40 Heads From The Yard! 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 15
Brad Hanks Gt40 Heads And Intake Advice. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
JasonFOXBOD Expired Upgraded Gt40 Stud Mount Heads W/ Double Springs Engine and Power Adder 0
Slo5Oh89 Gt40 Heads Worth The Work? 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 4
D Gt40 Heads And E303 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
Chris Lennon Weird Noise While Ing Head Scratcher 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 5
D F3ze-aa Heads? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 8
T Push Rod Length For Ford Performance Cylinder Heads M-6049-x307 (gt40) 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 11
T Aluminum Gt40 Heads Thoughts? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
G Expired Wtb Gt40 Cylinder Heads Non "p" Engine and Power Adder 4
9 Fox Gt40 Head Porting And Build Question? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 25
srtthis Expired Gt40's Non P Heads Engine and Power Adder 7
A Expired Gt40 Heads/upper And Lower Intake Engine and Power Adder 3
9 Gt40 Heads/ho Cam Set Up Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
BKM48198 Roller Rockers For Gt40 Heads Questions. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
Blaise805 Cobra Intake And Gt40 Heads 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 5
Blaise805 Fox Gt40 Head Air Pipes 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
J Expired Cobra Gt40 Upper And Lower And Gt40 Heads Engine and Power Adder 4
O Engine Whats Needed For A Gt40/gt40p Head Swap? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
xkuntrycowboyx Gt40 Head Leaking Coolant - Thermactor Hole? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 14
AMCman10 Engine Dated Gt40 Heads Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
buds Gt40 Heads Or Explorer Heads?? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
90lxwhite Yall Think I'd Be Disappointed W/ Gt40 Heads On The 95? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 29
Exile Explorer Gt40 Heads Vs Cobra Gt40 Heads - Valve Springs? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
robert fugate Gt40 Heads Ported And Polished 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 4
90lxwhite Gt40 Head Swap Question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
tacomatrx450f Gt40 Heads On Stock 1986 Mustang Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
65-Fstbk GT40 head - Is this serious damage? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
65-Fstbk WTB GT40 Heads Engine and Power Adder 0
MikeUrban Expired GT40 Heads and intake, 2.3t engine, T5 etc! Drivetrain Parts 7
MikeUrban SOLD Gt40 Heads And Intake, 2.3t Engine, T5 Etc! Engine and Power Adder 6
Similar threads
Top Bottom