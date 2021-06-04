Tancalhan
Apr 11, 2020
- 19
- 2
- 13
- 19
So I’m about ready to start modding my new to me 89 GT. So far I’ve only put 3.27’s in it, shorty’s, off-road h pipe, flowmaster American thunder catback, and that’s about it “performance wise” Last year I got some gt40 heads with the trickflow valve spring kit, cobra 1.7 RR’s, and a new in box b303 cam, I paid around 200 for it all and sent the heads out to get the spring kit installed and checked, they did a valve job and replaced the guides, among some other stuff. I want to put all this on my 89, I also have an explorer upper/lower I got from Junkyard Doggs, if you know of him or not. My questions are - will I need a bigger fuel pump and 24# injectors, is it necessary to get a chip tune from like SCT, or will the A9L adjust itself accordingly?, I’m new to the EFI foxes, only ever dealt with/built carb’d ones. The car only has 62K miles but I’ve always wanted to do the “almighty b cam” and gt40’s, and I want to modify this car the “period correct” way, in a sense. I’m fine leaving it almost bone stock but I just want a little more power for cruising. The 3.27’s helped a lot, I didn’t go 3.55’s for 3.73’s because I drive on the highway/freeway atleast 6+ hours a week. TLDR: do I need bigger injectors and do I need a tune? Local dyno shop only charges $150 to mount up and $100 for 3 pulls + final results, I’m not sure if they do custom tunes or what not. Thanks.