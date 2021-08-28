So there is a guy near me selling heads intake cam just wondering if it a good deal or not. I know I can get them for way cheaper at JY but these are ready to go. And the v8 are hard to find up here. My car is a 88 gt so it’s speed density so not sure if th cam will work. Here is his listing. I already have shorty headers. Unsure of what brand and if they would work or not





Gt40p 58 cc small block heads

158 cc intake runners cleaned up

58 cc exhaust runners cleaned up

1.90 undercut stainless intake valves

155 undercut stainless exhaust valves

bronze guides

dual hr springs .510 lift

titanium retainers

comp camp 1.6 roller rockers

Ford racing gt40p short tube headers for fox body and sn95 mustangs

super thick gaskets

35-518-8 comp cam brand new

comp cam 4835-8 guide plates

Explorer gt 40 upper and lower intakes

about 3500 km on the heads and headers

Heads and headers $1600, $350 for the intake, $350 for the cam. $2000 for everything