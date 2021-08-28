Engine GT40 heads, intake and cam

So there is a guy near me selling heads intake cam just wondering if it a good deal or not. I know I can get them for way cheaper at JY but these are ready to go. And the v8 are hard to find up here. My car is a 88 gt so it’s speed density so not sure if th cam will work. Here is his listing. I already have shorty headers. Unsure of what brand and if they would work or not


Gt40p 58 cc small block heads
158 cc intake runners cleaned up
58 cc exhaust runners cleaned up
1.90 undercut stainless intake valves
155 undercut stainless exhaust valves
bronze guides
dual hr springs .510 lift
titanium retainers
comp camp 1.6 roller rockers
Ford racing gt40p short tube headers for fox body and sn95 mustangs
super thick gaskets
35-518-8 comp cam brand new
comp cam 4835-8 guide plates
Explorer gt 40 upper and lower intakes
about 3500 km on the heads and headers
Heads and headers $1600, $350 for the intake, $350 for the cam. $2000 for everything
 

