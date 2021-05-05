Gt40 heads on non roller motor ?

Hello guys . I got a set of rebuilt fully machined gt40 heads for a good price. I am wondering will it fit on my 1983 5.0 non roller block ?
Will I need longer push rods ?
Will the flat pistons work?
Are the valve springs okay to use on a hyd flat tappet cam?
Thank you for your time any info helps.
 

